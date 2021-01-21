FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,589. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

