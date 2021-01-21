FY2021 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Lowered by Wedbush

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

NYSE:DRI opened at $124.56 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

