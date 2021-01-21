FY2021 EPS Estimates for Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Decreased by Analyst

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $3.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57.

Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$922.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.52 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.75, for a total value of C$119,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,804,161.25. Also, Director Robert Hemming sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.47, for a total transaction of C$34,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,040,830.68. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $3,336,074 in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

