FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Signet Jewelers Limited Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Signet Jewelers in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

