FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.68.

PVG opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,140 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,705,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,082 shares during the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,600,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

