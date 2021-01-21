FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,293 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

