FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to post sales of $14.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.48 million to $14.75 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $12.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year sales of $55.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.13 million to $55.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.92 million, with estimates ranging from $55.70 million to $58.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FVCB. TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 13,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,742. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.38.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $63,881.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,565.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

