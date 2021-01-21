Fusion (FSN) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Fusion has a market cap of $9.38 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,236,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,666,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

