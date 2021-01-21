Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.18.
Shares of FNKO opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $579.94 million, a PE ratio of -43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 13.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
