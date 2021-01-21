Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Funko from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of FNKO opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $579.94 million, a PE ratio of -43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $191.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 13.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

