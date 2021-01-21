Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) Insider Oliver White Acquires 159 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) (LON:FCH) insider Oliver White bought 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($197.35).

On Wednesday, December 16th, Oliver White bought 179 shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).

Shares of FCH stock opened at GBX 92.40 ($1.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.58. The firm has a market cap of £326.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

