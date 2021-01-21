Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.74 and last traded at $76.74. Approximately 1,885,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,573,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.73 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $188,860.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at $205,450.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $146,775.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,761,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

