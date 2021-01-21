FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 14.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.13. 53,711,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 73,325,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 5.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 329.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 583,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 718,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 77.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,982 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.