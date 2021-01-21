fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Equities research analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million. Analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in fuboTV stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.30% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent quarter.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

