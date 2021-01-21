FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.22. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

