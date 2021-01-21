FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Trading 6.5% Higher

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.29. 1,652,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 998,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSD Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of FSD Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

