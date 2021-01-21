Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 72,991 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.81% of Meritor worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. AJO LP increased its stake in Meritor by 151.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 87,694 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 400.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in Meritor by 17.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTOR opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,845,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTOR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

