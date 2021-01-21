Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 248,183 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 248,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.48% of MYR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter worth about $334,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

MYRG stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. Research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $295,813.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

