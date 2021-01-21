Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,786 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Xperi worth $12,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Xperi by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Xperi by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

