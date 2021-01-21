Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $30.73 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184,959 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.95% of Ambarella worth $30,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $511,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

AMBA opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.67. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.