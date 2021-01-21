Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $21.22 Million Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SYNNEX worth $21,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $126,413,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% during the third quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after buying an additional 568,508 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,264,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 38.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,656,000 after acquiring an additional 165,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Shares of SNX opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.88.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $685,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,581.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,646 shares of company stock worth $2,218,938. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

