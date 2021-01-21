Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.27% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $16,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 330.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $139.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.