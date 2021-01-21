Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 90,195 Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.58% of WPX Energy worth $26,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,315,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,448,000 after acquiring an additional 629,872 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,555,000 after purchasing an additional 794,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,024,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 498,210 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 7,623,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after buying an additional 888,496 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,830,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after buying an additional 301,432 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WPX Energy news, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. WPX Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

