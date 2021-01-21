Friendz (FDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $710,277.63

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Friendz has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $710,277.63 and $53,891.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,425,114 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Buying and Selling Friendz

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

