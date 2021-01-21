Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.38. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 16,960 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,925. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned 0.06% of Friedman Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

