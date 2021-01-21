Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.15

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and traded as low as $24.39. Fresh Del Monte Produce shares last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 256,815 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $989.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,006,077.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

