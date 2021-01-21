Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.70 ($98.47).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €68.72 ($80.85) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.41. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

