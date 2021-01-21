Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

FRLN opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

