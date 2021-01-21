Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $51.62

Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and traded as high as $55.80. Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 765,307 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £177.86 million and a PE ratio of -14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.24.

In other news, insider Ian Barlow acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

