Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.84

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.84 and last traded at $92.46, with a volume of 6744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after buying an additional 1,794,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth $245,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

