Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) Downgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to Hold

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$11.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FVI. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.68.

Shares of FVI opened at C$9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$12.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.99.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$111.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 56,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$463,084.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,589,000.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI.TO) Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

