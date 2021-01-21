Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on FMTX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

