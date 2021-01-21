Folder Protocol (FOL) Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 142.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Folder Protocol has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002821 BTC on major exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $126,079.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00281231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00067855 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

