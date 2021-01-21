FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 10,352 Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOF. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,320,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 283,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 58.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter.

FOF opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

