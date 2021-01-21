FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 10,316 LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 35.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3,392.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 901,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 79.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 205,541 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $12.00 on Thursday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

