FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

