FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $92,000 in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RVT opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%.

In other news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $90,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

