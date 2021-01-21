FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $83,000 in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 117.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 814,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 101,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $142,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.