FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $102,000 in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,147,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,439,000 after acquiring an additional 196,816 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

