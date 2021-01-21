FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 4.17% of Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

WEBS stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $479.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14.

