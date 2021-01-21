FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.41.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.22. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in FMC by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

