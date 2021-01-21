Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $111.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

