Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 3052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,447,000 after buying an additional 3,365,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 29.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after buying an additional 355,336 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 262.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 166,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fluor by 30.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 147,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

