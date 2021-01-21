Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

FLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

FLO stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

