Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Upgraded to Outperform by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLTDF. BNP Paribas upgraded Flow Traders from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Flow Traders from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

FLTDF stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57. Flow Traders has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $37.41.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

