Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Flow Traders from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

FLTDF opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.57. Flow Traders has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $37.41.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as similar financial products.

