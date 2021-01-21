FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Up 0%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.31 and last traded at $76.31. Approximately 33,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 34,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 28.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund in the third quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 27.2% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter.

