Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Trading Down 8.3%

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.97. 1,308,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 548,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

FLXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company has a market cap of $564.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Arkowitz sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,592.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,164.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,907 shares of company stock worth $188,175 over the last ninety days. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,246,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 207,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,274,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after buying an additional 78,889 shares during the period.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

