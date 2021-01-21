Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $583.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,554.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $188,175. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

