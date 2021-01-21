Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “
NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,640. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.52.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
