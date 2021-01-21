Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN FSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,640. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

