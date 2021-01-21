Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Gap Up to $22.13

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.13, but opened at $26.50. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.